Turkmenistan begins gas exports to Turkey via Iran

TEHRAN - Iranian Oil Minister has announced that Turkmen gas exports to Turkey through Iran have started, stating that the contract has now been finalized and gas is flowing.

In an interview with Shana, Hossein Paknejad discussed the commencement of Turkmen gas flow to Turkey via Iran.

"Fortunately, in the past few days, this project has come to fruition, thanks to the efforts of our colleagues at the National Iranian Gas Company and other parties involved in the initiative," he said.

The minister noted that the project is significant in various aspects, such as the amount of gas being received in northeastern Iran and the cooperation with neighboring countries, including Turkmenistan and Turkey. Paknejad emphasized that this action will have a notable impact on Iran's bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of gas trade and other oil products.

He confirmed that the contract for this project has been finalized, stating: "The contract is now in effect, and gas is flowing. We can say the contract is active. However, for other aspects, we must wait a bit longer until they become ready for media release."

Paknejad concluded by expressing his gratitude for the efforts involved, stating: "This project is a significant step in strengthening Iran's position as a regional energy hub and showcases the 14th administration's commitment to advancing energy diplomacy."

Iran and Turkmenistan have had a long history of cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in natural gas trade. Over the years, the two countries have established significant bilateral agreements, with Iran acting as a key transit route for Turkmen gas exports to other markets, including Turkey. The development of this latest gas export route reflects the growing importance of Iran as a regional energy hub and its role in facilitating energy trade between Central Asia and neighboring countries.

In recent years, gas trade between Iran and Turkmenistan has seen fluctuations due to various geopolitical and economic factors, including pricing disagreements and shifts in market demand. However, both countries have shown a continued commitment to strengthening their energy cooperation, as evidenced by this new agreement to export Turkmen gas to Turkey through Iran. This initiative is expected to enhance energy security for both nations while providing an essential transit route for Turkmen gas to European markets via Turkey, which plays a strategic role as a bridge between Asia and Europe.

The partnership between Iran and Turkmenistan is not limited to gas exports but also encompasses joint efforts in gas field development, pipeline infrastructure, and energy resource management. This growing cooperation has the potential to boost not only economic ties but also regional stability, as it fosters collaboration between countries in the Caspian Sea region and beyond. As energy demand in Europe and Turkey rises, this gas trade could expand further, providing both countries with a solid foundation for future energy-related projects.

EF/