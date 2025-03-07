Tehran hosts Addiction Science Congress

TEHRAN –The 17th Addiction Science Congress was held at Iran Medical Science University in Tehran, with a focus on the significance of proper organization and synergy in tackling drug-related issues and identifying addiction as a major social challenge.

Observed from February 12 to 14, the event brought together academics and practitioners. It served as a great platform for sharing the latest findings and benefiting from the numerous contributions from other scholars from different fields and approaches.

In the opening session of the congress, representatives from non-governmental and governmental organizations highlighted the progress made throughout the years and pointed to the challenges facing them in their efforts to curb addiction, the UN Iran website announced in a press release on March 3.

Professor Mohammad Taghi Joghataei, the Congress Chair, made the opening remarks and thanked the participants for attending the Congress. Ramin Radfar, the scientific secretary of the Congress, applauded the efforts of Iranian scholars and encouraged up-and-coming scholars to conduct more research on addiction. Nader Tavakoli, Dean of Iran University of Medical Sciences, and Mohammad Raeiszadeh, President of the Iranian Medical Council, also welcomed the participants and highlighted the crucial role that the medical professionals play in curbing addiction in the country.

Brigadier General Hossein Zolfaghari, the Secretary General of Iranian Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ), reflected on his early experience in addiction treatment and acknowledged the complexity of drug-related issues beyond cultivation and trafficking. He emphasized the necessity of utilizing all available expertise and experiences to contain drug addiction effectively.

Zolfaghari also called for establishing a national addiction knowledge hub and network to share valuable insights. He highlighted the increasing global addiction rates, the evolving nature of drug production and trafficking, including illegal trade in social media, and the need for measurable, effective interventions.

Stressing the importance of both domestic and international experiences, he noted that innovation and diverse treatment approaches are crucial. He underscored the significance of proper organization and synergy in tackling drug-related issues, identifying addiction as a major social challenge.

Finally, he outlined the need for strategic policymaking and structured implementation, aligning with the 7th Development Plan and the Supreme Leader’s directives to enhance addiction prevention, treatment, and management.

Alireza Raeisi, Deputy Minister of Health, announced the establishment of specialized centres for addiction prevention, emphasizing the importance of teaching health skills in schools to reduce long-term risks. He highlighted the potential role of 35,000 health centres nationwide in addressing this issue. He stressed the need to prioritize at-risk individuals, such as children of addicted parents, and called for innovative and effective prevention models due to limited resources. Dr Raeisi advocated for early intervention and underscored the necessity of harm reduction alongside addiction treatment.

While Iran has 1,383 rehabilitation centres assisting around 300,000 affected individuals, Javad Hosseini, Head of the State Welfare Organization, stressed the import of translating scientific evidence into operating approaches and policies. He advocated for education, culturalization, skill-building, and community-based initiatives, mainly targeting high-risk populations.

He also called for reform in welfare policies, ensuring employment support for rehabilitated individuals. Hosseini added that the State Welfare Organization has launched major community-based programmes, leveraging schools, professional associations, and self-help groups to tackle addiction through grassroots engagement, particularly among women and youth.

Alexander Fedulov, the Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in the Islamic Republic of Iran, highlighted key findings from the UNODC World Drug Report 2024, stating that 292 million people globally have used illicit drugs, with 64 million suffering from drug use disorders. He emphasized that addiction severely affects health and well-being, with the most vulnerable groups—including women, youth, and marginalized populations—bearing the greatest burden.

Drug use disorders impose significant societal costs, including healthcare expenses, lost productivity, and legal challenges. Fedulov underscored that scientific research has established drug dependence as a complex health issue best addressed within public health systems, similar to other chronic conditions like HIV.

He stressed the importance of evidence-based treatment and harm reduction programs, such as methadone maintenance therapy. The official reaffirmed UNODC’s commitment to supporting Iran’s Drug Control Headquarters in developing comprehensive drug policies.

Fedulov hailed the 17th Addiction Scientific Congress as a valuable platform for sharing knowledge and developing comprehensive, public health-focused strategies to tackle drug use. He stressed UNODC’s openness to collaboration and advancing drug policy analysis to enhance treatment and rehabilitation efforts.

The ASC provided the opportunity for sharing latest scientific findings for top decision-makers and officials in governmental and non-governmental organizations, academics, researchers, students, therapists, and self-help groups aiming at the advancement of knowledge management for addiction interventions in the country.

UNODC in Iran has always supported the Iranian scientific community in its efforts to better understand this issue and to guide policymakers into making decisions that are evidence-based and backed by science.

UNODC set-up an information booth in the congress area where it briefed the participants on its work in Iran and distributed scientific and communications material to students, scholars, and professionals.

