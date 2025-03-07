Iran learn fate at 2025 Asian Water Polo U20 Water Polo Championships

TEHRAN – Iran have been drawn in China in the Asian Water Polo U20 Championships.

Iran are pitted against China, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

Iran will start the campaign on March 25. The team will also play China and Malaysia in the following days.

Group B consists of hosts Singapore, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei.

The Asian Water Polo Championships 2025 (U20) will be held at the Singapore Aquatics from March 25 to 30 at the OCBC Aquatics Centre.