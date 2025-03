TEHRAN – Iran defeated Uzbekistan 32-7 and advanced to the 2025 Asian Water Polo U20 Championships semi-finals.

The Iranian team qualified for the 2025 World Aquatics U20 Men's Water Polo Championships.

Ira had defeated Sri Lanka and Malaysia in Pool A and were defeated by China.

The 2025 World Aquatics U20 Men's Water Polo Championships will be held in Zagreb, Croatia from June 14 to 21.