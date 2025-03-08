China's diplomacy provides stability to a turbulent world: FM

BEIJING- China's diplomacy brought much-needed stability to a changing and turbulent world in 2024, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a press conference on Friday.

During the conference on Friday morning, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi answered questions from Chinese and foreign journalists about China's foreign policy and external relations.

Wang answered 23 questions in nearly 90 minutes, comprehensively reviewing the achievements of China's diplomacy and looking ahead to its future direction, ranging from head-of-state diplomacy, great power relations, hotspot issues, and international order to scientific and technological development and people-to-people exchanges.

The second press conference was held after China’s 2025 National People’s Congress and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference sessions, known as the “Two Sessions”, began on March 4 and 5.

While the first press conference answered questions on the economy, the second one covered diplomacy issues.

Foreign media paid great attention to expressions such as “the world today is marked by sweeping winds and surging clouds and the dynamism of these changes originates from the South", and "preventing the world from returning to the law of the jungle."

The keywords that many people have taken away from this year's press conference are "stability" and "certainty," which are also gifts that China has contributed to a world full of uncertainty.

China's "stability" comes from the mentality of "staying cool-headed and not being affected by any distractions in a volatile world." Today's world is characterized by changes and turbulence, with the rise of anti-globalization thinking, the apparent growth of unilateralism and protectionism, the frequent occurrence of local conflicts and turmoil as well as the hegemonic and bullying behaviors of certain powers in wantonly encircling and suppressing the emerging forces - these are real challenges that must not be ignored.

At the same time, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is developing further, the Global South is gaining momentum, while peace, development, cooperation, and win-win have become the universal wish of the people and a general trend.

But regardless of what happens, "the mission of China's diplomacy remains unchanged." It is a manifestation of China's diplomatic pattern and determination to be a staunch force defending our national interests, a just and righteous force for world peace and stability, a progressive force for international fairness and justice, and a constructive force for the common development of the world.

Furthermore, it injects more positive energy into the maintenance of world peace and stability.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China's diplomacy will continue to provide strong strategic support for the country's modernization efforts by creating a favorable external environment.

Wang stated that China will facilitate easier exchanges by creating more convenient channels. To date, China has unilaterally granted visa exemptions to 38 countries and extended the transit visa exemption to 240 hours for 54 countries.

Wang added that China will launch more efficient foreign affairs services and build bridges for further opening up and cooperation.

He stated that China will create a more optimized business environment, steadily expand institutional opening-up, and continue to expand independent opening-up in an orderly manner. Additionally, China will maintain unilateral opening-up to the least developed countries, ensuring that China remains the "first choice" for international cooperation.

Photo By Xinhua