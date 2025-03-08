Electricity consumption rises 7% year-on-year

TEHRAN – Iran's peak electricity demand reached 47,902 megawatts on March 1, marking a seven percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the country's Power Network Performance Analysis Group.

During the 51st week of the year, electricity demand surged from 44,770 megawatts recorded on the same date in the previous year.

Additionally, total electricity consumption on March 1 amounted to 991,126 megawatt-hours, reflecting a 5.21 percent rise compared to the corresponding day last year.

According to the report, overall electricity demand growth since the beginning of the year has been recorded at 4.93 percent.

Meanwhile, the weighted average national temperature on that day was 5.16 degrees Celsius, showing a 0.55-degree increase compared to the same day last year.

EF/