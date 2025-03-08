Iran set to implement comprehensive system for medical tourism

TEHRAN - Iran is set to roll out a comprehensive management system dedicated to medical tourism across the country, following a successful pilot program in Khorasan Razavi province.

According to Hossein Nikounam, head of the Khorasan Razavi Health Tourism Association, the comprehensive system will be implemented from the beginning of the upcoming Iranian year (1404), which starts on March 21. “The pilot project, which began in October 2024 under the directive of the Ministry of Tourism, has yielded positive results. Due to its success, implementation will be mandatory nationwide in early 1404.”

Nikounam highlighted significant challenges affecting Iran's health tourism industry, including political and security tensions, the cancellation of flights, and negative media campaigns. “These factors led to a 30% decline in medical tourism in 1403 compared to the previous year. Additionally, the diversity of medical tourists has decreased, with 85% now coming from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan, primarily due to geographic proximity and religious tourism in Mashhad.

Discrepancies in official statistics further complicate the situation. Nikounam noted that some government agencies count foreign nationals who have lived in Iran for more than six months as health tourists, which distorts actual figures.

Impact of religious and national holidays

Iran’s health tourism sector experiences fluctuations during religious and national holidays. During Ramadan, medical tourist numbers typically decline as many patients from neighboring Muslim-majority countries postpone treatment. Similarly, the Nowruz (Persian New Year) holiday sees reduced foreign patient visits due to hospital closures and doctor vacations.

To address these challenges, hospitals and health tourism firms are being urged to ensure the availability of medical professionals for emergency cases and to continue providing free services to critical patients during peak holiday seasons.

The need for a unified strategy

Nikounam emphasized that the lack of coordination between key governmental bodies—including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Tourism, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs—remains a major obstacle to developing Iran’s health tourism industry.

He further pointed out that over 80% of the sector’s issues stem from domestic mismanagement rather than international sanctions or security concerns. One pressing issue is the strain on public hospitals, where Iranian patients face long waiting times for essential surgeries while foreign medical tourists receive expedited treatment. Redirecting foreign patients to private hospitals could alleviate this burden and boost the industry’s growth.

For sustainable development, Nikounam urged policymakers to streamline administrative processes, enhance inter-agency collaboration, and maximize the potential of private healthcare institutions.

