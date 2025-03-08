Five Iranian short films to attend 19th West Chester Film Festival

TEHRAN-Five short films from Iran will take part in the 19th West Chester Film Festival, which is set to be held in Pennsylvania, the U.S., next month.

This year’s edition of the festival will take place from April 25 to 27, showing short films (30 minutes or less). The Iranian participants include “In the Shadow of the Cypress,” co-directed by Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani, “Like A Secret” by Saeed Zamanian, “47:10:00” by Serna Amini, “P.O.V” by Sam Abbasi, and “60=1” by Iman Davari, Honaronline reported.

“In the Shadow of the Cypress” was named Iran’s third Oscar winner and the first animation to win the award.

It won the 2025 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards, which was held on March 2.

The animation depicts a former captain, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, who lives with his daughter in a humble house located by the sea. Together, they live an isolated life and have to confront the challenges of a harsh life.

Despite the captain's deep desire to be a devoted and caring father, he finds himself unable to fulfill his role and connect with his daughter in the way that he longs to.

One morning, their lives change forever when an unforeseen event occurs. Whether this event proves to be a newfound source of hope or an additional burden remains to be seen.

In “Like A Secret,” Baran, a nine-year-old girl, suffers severe trauma due to a bitter family incident and her mother's neglect.

She experiences horrifying nightmares both in her sleep and while awake, living on the edge between dreams and reality. Baran strives to find someone she can trust and confide in, someone to share her secret with.



The story of “47:10:00” happens after a devastating accident, when Hossein learns his wife needs a heart transplant within 48 hours to survive.

Desperate, he turns to the black market, where he is forced to make an unthinkable decision: sell his son to an infertile family to afford the surgery. With no other choice, Hossein agrees, hoping this sacrifice will be enough to save his wife as the operation begins.

“P.O.V” shows a young boy who suffers from some of his bullied classmates because they annoy him. Ultimately, he decides to do something dangerous to make them feel sorry.

In the art/experimental​ animation “60=1,” the story of birth, growth, hope, love, and death is narrated in 60 seconds.

The films at the West Chester Film Festival come from filmmakers around the world, showcasing stories from diverse cultures, backgrounds, genres, and points of view.

The festival aims to celebrate the filmmaking experience as well as cultivate a festival that encourages a love of short film for all ages.

It presents a wide range of events, from a young filmmaker festival to filmmaking workshops, pop-up themed blocks to press red carpets, and much more during the three-day festival.

SS/SAB

