Esteghlal midfielder Rezavand to miss Al Nassr match

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team midfielder Arash Rezavand will be absent in the match against Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

The 31-year-old player has been diagnosed with a sprain of the medial collateral ligament.

Esteghlal ars scheduled to meet Al Nassr at Riyadh's King Saud University Stadium in the return leg of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 Round of 16 tie on Monday.

Two teams shared the spoil in a goalless draw in the first leg in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.