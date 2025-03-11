Esteghlal must rebound from setback

TEHRAN - Esteghlal Football Club, one of Iran's most prestigious football teams, faced a heartbreaking exit from the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite under the stewardship of head coach Miodrag Božović.

The team were eliminated in the Round of 16 following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to the Saudi Arabian giants, Al Nassr, on Monday night.

Esteghlal entered the tournament with high hopes and a squad brimming with talent. The club's rich history in Asian football set the stage for a strong performance, famously winning the continental title two times in the past. However, this season’s campaign proved to be a challenging one.

Under the guidance of Božović, who took charge of the team two weeks ago, Esteghlal got poor results in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

As Esteghlal reflects on this disappointing exit, the focus will inevitably shift to the Iran’s Hazfi Cup and the future. To win Hazfi Cup will be crucial for restoring morale and confidence among players and fans alike.

The club must also consider the integration of new talent and potential changes in coaching strategy to avoid a repeat of this season’s shortcomings in future continental competitions.

The passionate Esteghlal fanbase remains hopeful, knowing that the club have the resources and history to rebound from this setback. The road ahead will not be easy, but with determination and focus, Esteghlal can strive for greater successes both locally and in Asia.

As the club gear up to face their next challenges, supporters will continue to rally behind the team, eager for a resurgence that honors Esteghlal’s rich football legacy.