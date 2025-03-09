Nearly $63b supplied for essential goods, trade, and service needs

TEHRAN - Iran’s Center of Exchange of Currency and Gold has announced that a total of $63 billion has been allocated for essential goods, commercial imports, and service-related needs since the beginning of the current Iranian year (late March 2024).

According to the center, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has provided $62.99 billion in foreign currency funding up to March 8, 2025, for three main categories: essential goods and pharmaceuticals, trade and commerce, and service-related demands.

Out of the total allocation, $48.55 billion has been directed toward trade and commercial sectors, with industries such as automotive and transportation, production machinery and equipment, and mining receiving the largest shares of imported capital goods.

The report also highlights that $13.23 billion was allocated for essential goods and medicine, with $10.33 billion designated for basic commodities and agricultural imports—including wheat, oilseeds, and livestock feed—while $2.9 billion was provided for pharmaceuticals, raw materials for drug production, and medical equipment.

Additionally, $1.22 billion was allocated to meet various service-related foreign currency demands.

Since the launch of Iran’s Trade Currency Market within the Foreign Exchange and Gold Exchange Center, the total transaction volume has surpassed $5.3 billion as of March 6, 2025.

By currency type, total transactions included 7.74 billion dirhams, 2.15 billion U.S. dollars, 5.98 billion Chinese yuan, 237 million euros, and 507 million Russian rubles, with the cumulative market value reaching the equivalent of $5.33 billion.

EF/