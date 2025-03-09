Kamkars celebrates International Women's Day with “Living Fire” concert

TEHRAN- Iran's leading Kurdish family music ensemble, the Kamkars, held a concert on Saturday night, marking their final orchestral performance of the current Iranian year.

Coinciding with International Women's Day, this performance was dedicated by conductor Arsalan Kamkar to the women of Iran, Honaronline reported.

Entitled "Living Fire," the concert was held at Tehran's Espinas Hall and presented a distinctive combination of Iranian and international musical traditions, accompanied by a string and wind orchestra.

The ensemble performed a variety of pieces that highlighted their characteristic approach, which merges traditional elements with contemporary flair by incorporating authentic Iranian sounds alongside classical Western instruments.

The concert showcased a captivating blend of Iranian tunes with classical Western instruments, including violin, viola, cello, and wind instruments.

"Living Fire" also included Kurdish music, classical Iranian pieces, and selections inspired by global music, appealing to a wide array of tastes.

Moreover, the partnership with a string and wind orchestra enhanced the musical depth, offering the audience a richer listening experience.

Established in 1961 in Sanandaj, the Kamkar Family is one of the most recognized musical groups in Iran, celebrated for their Kurdish and Iranian music repertoire.

The Kamkars, led by Hushang Kamkar, is a Kurdish family of seven brothers and a sister who have performed numerous concerts in the country and around the world. They have released several music albums, including "In Memory of Hafez," "Darya," "In Memory of Saba," "Living Fire," "Nightingale with a Broken Wing," "Chant of Drums," and "Music from Kurdistan."

Their music is characterized by beautiful melodies, diverse rhythms, and the incorporation of traditional Iranian instruments. The Kamkar Family's performances often explore themes of love, heroism, and spirituality, which have gained widespread popularity among audiences worldwide.

Key members of the Kamkar Family include Araslan Kamkar (rubab), Ardavan Kamkar (santur), Hassan Kamkar (violin), Hooshang Kamkar (accordion), Bijan Kamkar (vocalist), Pashang Kamkar (santur), Ghashang Kamkar (vocalist and violinist), Arzhang Kamkar (tonbak), and Ardeshir Kamkar (violin).

SAB/