Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System ready to welcome visitors for Nowruz

TEHRAN - The UNESCO-listed Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System is set to host visitors during the upcoming Nowruz holidays, marking the arrival of the new Iranian calendar year.

Relative authorities in Khuzestan province have announced comprehensive preparations to ensure a smooth and enriching experience for both domestic and international tourists.

Seyyed Mohsen Hosseini, the deputy director of Cultural Heritage in Khuzestan, on Sunday, noted that efforts have been made to enhance visitor services, maintain safety standards, and provide detailed information about the engineering marvel that is the Shushtar Hydraulic System. He emphasized that these initiatives are crucial for preserving and revitalizing the historical site.

“Necessary measures for Nowruz 1404 (which officially starts on March 21) have been planned. The Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System is one of Iran’s most significant World Heritage Sites. Beyond its historical and technical value, it plays a key role in attracting tourists,” Hosseini stated.

Shushtar Hydraulic System is an extraordinary complex of dams, bridges, mills, water tunnels, and artificial waterfalls, designed and constructed in ancient times to regulate and harness the waters of the Karun River for agricultural and industrial purposes. Even today, it stands as a testament to ancient Persian engineering excellence.

Hosseini further explained that the site management team has undertaken various protective and restoration measures, as well as infrastructure improvements, to enhance visitor experience. “Ensuring the safety of visitor pathways, deploying professional tour guides to explain the site’s historical and technical aspects, installing informative signage, and implementing security monitoring systems are among the steps taken to boost tourist satisfaction and maintain the site’s national and international standing,” he added.

As a globally recognized “masterpiece of creative genius” by UNESCO, the Shushtar Hydraulic System showcases the sophisticated engineering knowledge of ancient Iranian civilizations. It is often referred to as a “living museum” of Iran’s water industry, reflecting the ingenuity and resourcefulness of its builders. Although only parts of the original system remain intact, the cascading waters, functioning mills, and scenic artificial waterfalls continue to provide a breathtaking experience for visitors.

The origins of this complex date back to the Achaemenid era, specifically to the reign of Darius the Great in the 5th century BC.

