Security forces dismantle 2 terror cells, arrest 18 militants in SE Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian security forces have dismantled two terrorist cells in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, arresting 18 militants before they could carry out planned attacks.

The arrests followed an extensive intelligence and operational effort aimed at preventing security threats in the region.

The operation was part of the ongoing Martyrs of Security military exercise, which began in November 2024 and continues to this day. Forces from the IRGC’s Quds Base, the provincial Intelligence Department, the IRGC Salman Intelligence Organization, and the Law Enforcement Command of Sistan and Baluchestan coordinated the complex, round-the-clock mission. On Saturday, they successfully intercepted and detained members of armed terrorist and Takfiri groups active in eastern Iran before they could execute acts of sabotage and violence.

Authorities seized a substantial cache of weapons, military ammunition, communication equipment, and other operational tools from the militants' hideouts.

Security officials stated that the arrested individuals were planning to destabilize the region, spread fear among the population, and disrupt economic and development efforts in southern Sistan and Baluchestan.

Investigations revealed that several of the detained militants had undergone four months of training across the border under the supervision of the same terrorist networks and were preparing to carry out attacks inside Iran.