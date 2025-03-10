South Pars gas complex indigenizes over 11,000 equipment items

TEHRAN – Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex has localized the production of 11,589 equipment items, the company’s managing director announced on Sunday.

According to a statement from the complex, Gholamabbas Hosseini highlighted the extensive support provided to domestic manufacturers and knowledge-based companies, leading to cost savings of 4.0 trillion rials ($8.0 million) through the local production of strategic parts and equipment.

Among the key achievements, Hosseini pointed to the successful domestic manufacturing of a gas transmission turbine by an Iranian company, which has reduced reliance on foreign suppliers.

In recent months, the complex has procured domestically produced goods and equipment worth 24 trillion rials ($480 million) for South Pars refineries, preventing significant foreign currency outflows. This initiative has resulted in foreign exchange savings of 4.8 million euros ($5.2 million).

As the country’s and the West Asia’s largest gas producer, South Pars Gas Complex has prioritized the rapid localization of high-tech and high-consumption components, Hosseini said. To accelerate this process, the company has identified critical parts and proposed their production to knowledge-based firms.

Iran has increasingly focused on domestic production of oil and gas equipment in recent years, particularly in response to international sanctions that have restricted access to foreign technology and components. The government has encouraged local manufacturers to step in and meet the industry's demands, reducing dependence on imports and enhancing self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

The localization drive has led to the successful production of key equipment such as compressors, turbines, drilling rigs, and control systems. Several Iranian companies, in collaboration with research institutes and universities, have been able to reverse-engineer and manufacture complex machinery that was previously sourced from foreign suppliers.

Despite facing challenges such as limited access to advanced raw materials and specialized machinery, Iran's oil and gas sector continues to expand its domestic capabilities. The push for local production not only strengthens the industry’s resilience but also contributes to job creation and technological advancement within the country.

EF/