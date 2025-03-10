Iran attending 68th session of UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Hossein Zolfaqari, the Secretary General of Iranian Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ), is participating in the 68th session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), which is being held from March 10 to 14 in Vienna, Austria.

The CND is the central policy-making body within the United Nations system for dealing with all drug-related issues. It examines the global drug situation, promotes the international drug control mechanism, and identifies the satisfaction of international institutions in the field of drug control.

Through reviewing the global drug situation, taking balanced approach to interrelated issues of illegal drugs demand, supply and trafficking, monitoring the implementation of international conventions on narcotics, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors, providing recommendations to strengthen international drug control activities, facilitating scientific research and exchanging information, CND assists the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations in performing its tasks, and establish the policies governing the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) activities, and its financial resources.

Zolfaqari is scheduled to deliver a speech at a high level segment, as well as hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with officials of the Narcotics Commission, the Executive Director of the UNODC, the President of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), Jallal Toufiq’s, ministers, and heads of delegations from other countries, IRNA reported.

Moreover, with the support and participation of the UNODC, it is planned to share the country’s experiences in harm reduction, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and reunification of recovered people with society and inform participants, specialists, and experts of the measures taken in this regard.

UNODC fully prepared to continue close cooperation with Iran

Alexander Fedulov, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) representative in Iran, has said the UNODC remains fully prepared to continue close cooperation with the country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a key and constructive partner in its engagement with the UNODC,” the UN website quoted Fedulov as saying.

The official made the remarks on February 17 in a meeting in Tehran with Zolfaqari.

Fedulov described the ongoing cooperation and joint initiatives between the UNODC and Drug Control Headquarters as highly positive and commendable. He affirmed his and the UNODC’s commitment to expanding collaboration and securing additional financial resources to support Iran’s programs. He further emphasized Iran’s significant role in regional and international efforts to combat drug trafficking.

For his part, Zolfaqari highlighted the severe and irreparable human losses and the immense financial damages that the Islamic Republic of Iran has endured in its humanitarian fight against the global drug problem.

