Arg-e Rayen: ‘world’s second-largest adobe citadel’

TEHRAN - Arg-e Rayen stands as one of Iran’s most magnificent historical landmarks and is famed as the “second-largest adobe citadel in the world” after the UNESCO-designated Arg-e Bam.

Located in the ancient city of Rayen in Kerman province, the mud-brick fortress spans over 22,000 square meters, and for centuries it remained inhabited until the mid-19th century and served as a strategic stronghold throughout various historical periods.

However, the citadel played a crucial role during the rule of Nader Shah Afshar and later under the Zand dynasty, functioning as a center of governance and commerce due to its location on the trade route connecting Kerman, Jiroft, and Bandar Abbas.

Although often overshadowed by the larger Arg-e Bam, Rayen Citadel has gained recognition as a crucial historical monument. Its well-preserved structure, despite numerous earthquakes and natural disasters, offers invaluable insight into ancient Persian military architecture and urban planning.

Architectural marvel

Built entirely of mudbrick, the citadel is an extraordinary example of traditional Iranian citadel construction. Its structure consists of high walls, 16 defensive towers, and a single grand entrance located on the eastern side. The citadel is divided into distinct sections, including residential areas, a central fortress, a marketplace, a mosque, a school, a bathhouse, and a governing complex. The aristocratic quarters within the fortress feature intricate architectural elements, including multi-story buildings, courtyards, and large halls.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the citadel is its hidden escape routes, designed to allow the ruling elite to flee during enemy invasions. The octagonal pavilion, known as the governor’s residence, is another architectural highlight, reflecting the grandeur and ingenuity of Persian design.

Cultural and historical significance

Rayen Citadel is not just a historic site; it is a testament to Iran’s ancient civilization. The fortress exemplifies the social structure of its time, with separate quarters for the ruling class, military personnel, and common residents.

The city of Rayen itself was historically known for its craftsmanship, particularly in sword and knife making, which contributed to its economic prosperity.

Other attractions

Visitors to Rayen can explore several other attractions in the region, including: Rayen Waterfall, a scenic natural wonder near the citadel; Gishigan, a village known for its cool climate and lush landscapes; Jameh Mosque of Rayen, an architectural gem reflecting Persian-Islamic artistry; Mount Hezar, Iran’s fourth-highest peak, offering breathtaking hiking and trekking opportunities.

Best time to visit

The best seasons to visit Rayen Citadel are spring and autumn when the weather is mild and ideal for exploring both the fortress and its surrounding attractions.

A full tour of the citadel typically takes two to three hours.

A melting pot of culture

Kerman is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites, including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais and ruins of ancient urban areas.

It is bounded by the provinces of Fars in the west, Yazd in the north, South Khorasan in the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan in the east, and Hormozgan in the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

AM