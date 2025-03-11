South Pars 1st infill well goes operational

TEHRAN – Iran has brought the first well from a 35-well infill drilling project at the South Pars gas field into production, aimed at maintaining output levels, the managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) said.

Touraj Dehghani said drilling and completion of Well No. 5 on Platform SPD12B in Phase 12 of the South Pars gas field has been completed, and the well has been connected to the platform’s existing processing facilities, Shana reported.

The well is capable of producing over 2.0 million cubic meters of rich gas per day, compensating for natural reservoir depletion at Platform SPD12B and helping restore its designed production capacity, he added.

The infill drilling project, covering 35 wells across 17 gas platforms, is being executed in four work packages. The drilling of Well No. 5 was carried out under the second package of an Engineering, Procurement, and Drilling (EPD) contract with PetroIran Development Company and Drilling Company International (DCI) handling operations using the DCI-2 offshore drilling rig.

Once fully completed, the infill drilling project is expected to boost South Pars’ production capacity by 36 million cubic meters per day.

The contract for the 35-well infill drilling project was signed in November 2023, with drilling operations beginning on July 9, 2024, at Platform SPD12B in Phase 12. After eight months of drilling, the first well has now been brought online.

EF/