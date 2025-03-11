Salehi takes helm at Iranology foundation, outlines vision in Tehran ceremony

TEHRAN – The Iranology Foundation held an official ceremony on Tuesday, to mark a leadership transition, honoring outgoing president Mohammad-Hossein Rajabi Davani and introducing Ali Akbar Salehi as the newly appointed head.

The event, held at the Mohtasham Kashani Hall of the foundation, was attended by high-ranking officials, including First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with scholars, cultural figures, and researchers.

During the ceremony, speakers underscored the crucial role of the Iranology Foundation in preserving and promoting Iran’s rich cultural and historical heritage, while also addressing contemporary challenges facing the country’s identity on the global stage.

Iranology a collective mission for national, cultural strength: Salehi

In his inaugural address, Ali Akbar Salehi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the foundation and emphasized his longstanding engagement with Iranology and cultural studies.

Salehi described Iran as a wellspring of wisdom, art, and knowledge, stating that the study and promotion of Iran’s heritage is not merely an academic or historical obligation, but a fundamental necessity for both the present and the future.

“In an era where national identities are challenged by distorted narratives and manipulated representations, it is our collective responsibility to accurately present Iran’s true image to the world,” he said. “Iranology is not an individual pursuit, but a collaborative effort that requires unity, research, and a shared vision.”

Salehi stressed that Iran’s survival and resilience over thousands of years have been built upon fundamental values such as patience, wisdom, creativity, tolerance, and innovation. However, he warned of the growing influence of modern propaganda and media manipulation, which he said aim to weaken the cultural connection of young Iranians to their national identity.

“This is why Iranologists must play an active role in countering these influences and protecting our youth from being alienated from their roots,” he asserted.

Salehi emphasized that the study of Iran is not just about history, but about the future, urging scholars to develop a deep analytical understanding of social and cultural transformations while positioning Iran effectively in an evolving global landscape.

“The world is undergoing rapid changes, and it is vital to redefine Iran’s role in this transformation. By establishing think tanks, strategic research initiatives, and cultural diplomacy programs, we can create a roadmap for Iranology studies that aligns with modern realities,” he explained.

Salehi also highlighted the Persian language as a unifying force within Iran’s diverse cultural and linguistic landscape.

“It is the common thread that binds our diverse communities together, ensuring national unity and cohesion.”

Iranology a strategic component of Iran’s foreign policy: VP

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref praised Salehi as a scholarly and ethical leader with over four decades of experience in higher education. He credited him with playing a key role in reopening universities and managing some of the most prestigious academic institutions in Iran and the region.

Aref highlighted Iran’s potential in scientific and cultural diplomacy, stating that Salehi’s leadership at the Iranology Foundation would further enhance Iran’s position in global cultural discourse.

“The government will fully support the foundation in its mission to promote Iranology,” he affirmed.

Aref also called for the revival of Persian as a linguistic and cultural powerhouse, emphasizing its historical significance across the region.

“Persian and Iran are inseparable,” he said. “For centuries, Persian has been the language of scholarship, literature, and governance across much of the region. Many neighboring nations take great pride in Persian culture, with images of Iranian scholars displayed in their universities and cultural institutions.”

He condemned Iranophobia as a grave injustice to human civilization, arguing that Iranian culture has been a beacon of wisdom and enlightenment throughout history.

“While Western civilization has been responsible for countless wars and atrocities, including the tragic massacres in Gaza, Iranian civilization has always promoted dignity, knowledge, and cultural excellence,” Aref stated.

Aref emphasized that the 14th government is committed to expanding Iranology as a key pillar of foreign policy, alongside traditional diplomatic efforts.

He confirmed that Iranology is now a national priority, and that all government institutions would support the Iranology Foundation under Salehi’s leadership.