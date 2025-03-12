Ansarallah says ‘any Israeli vessel’ in waters off Yemen again a target

The Yemeni resistance group is warning shippers that “any Israeli vessel” travelling through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden is now a target, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

The statement follows a four-day deadline set by the rebels for Israel to resume aid shipments into Gaza.

“We hope it is understood that the actions taken by the [Ansarallah] … stem from a deep sense of religious, humanitarian and moral responsibility toward the oppressed Palestinian people and aim to pressure the Israeli usurper entity to reopen the crossings to the Gaza Strip and allow the entry of aid, including food and medical supplies,” the statement said.

It described the warning as taking hold in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Arabian Sea.

Ansarallah added that the “ban will remain in effect until the crossings to the Gaza Strip are reopened and humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, is allowed to enter”.

The rebel group had launched more than 100 attacks targeting shipping from November 2023, saying they were in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel’s war on Gaza.