Iranian, Polish universities to boost scientific ties

TEHRAN –Marcin Wilczek, the chargé d’affaires of Poland in Iran, and Elham Aminzadeh, the vice president of the University of Tehran for international affairs, have explored avenues for developing scientific interactions between the universities of the two countries.

During a meeting held on Tuesday, the two sides discussed organizing joint conferences focusing on Polish refugees residing in Iran, presenting Polish cinema, exchanging professors and students, and holding educational workshops collaboratively, IRNA reported.

University of Tehran in intl. rankings

The status of Iranian universities has increased in the latest versions of the Times Higher Education (THE) and the QS World University Rankings, according to the head of the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC).

World university rankings demonstrate the strengths and weaknesses of universities, as well as their scientific positions relative to one another.

However, they can contribute to boosting science diplomacy and attracting international faculty members and students. It can also shape policies that develop international competitions and lead to the globalization of universities.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) by international outlook 2025 has ranked 85 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world. The University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 401-500, ranks third in Iran.

THE World University Rankings 2025 placed 81 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world in 10 out of 11 subject areas, compared to 73 universities in 2024.

In Computer Science and Engineering, University of Tehran (with a global ranking of 401-500) ranked third in the country.

University of Tehran (201-250) was the top institution in Business and Economics; it was placed second in Computer Science.

In Life Sciences, University of Tehran ranked first nationally; it ranked 401-500 globally.

It ranked first in Physical Science and Social Science (ranking 301-400 globally).

THE Interdisciplinary Science Rankings (ISR) placed 29 Iranian universities among the top institutions worldwide for interdisciplinary science research.

University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 77, was placed first in the country.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings placed 32 Iranian universities on the list of top universities in 2025, compared to 31 universities in 2024.

University of Tehran (with a global ranking of 87) was placed first among Iranian universities.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 placed 85 Iranian universities among the top institutions compared to 75 universities in 2024.

According to the report by EduRank University of Tehran, was the best university in the country, IRIB reported.

University of Tehran won the best ranking among Iranian institutions, ranking 291 globally, in the Performance Ranking of Scientific Papers for World Universities, also known as the National Taiwan University (NTU) Rankings.

