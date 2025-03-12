Regular screening key to kidney health

TEHRAN –Regular screening, adhering to nutritional guidelines, and avoiding risky behaviors are the effective ways to keep kidneys healthy and prevent kidney cancer, an official with the health ministry has said.

Some 90 percent of kidney or renal cancer cases remain asymptomatic in early stages, which doubles the importance of regular screening, health ministry website quoted Mohammad-Ali Amir-Zargar as saying.

He made the remarks on the occasion of World Kidney Day, which is observed on March 13 every year.

The day aims to educate the public and policymakers about kidney health, kidney disease prevention, and treatment. It highlights the urgent need for global strategies to combat kidney disease.

“Kidney cancer may be diagnosed through ultrasound and urine tests after visiting a doctor because of symptoms which include mass in the kidney area, blood in the urine, and pain in the side or abdomen,” Amir-Zargar noted.

Behavioral factors such as smoking cigarettes, hookah, and opium consumption are associated with an increased risk of cancer, he added.

The other major risk factors for kidney disease are diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. So, a healthy diet can significantly lower the risk.

Kidney screening is essential from fetal development to old age. Some kidney cancers, such as Wilms tumor, are common among children. Therefore, screening tests, such as ultrasound and urine tests, are recommended at all ages.

The cost of these tests is much lower than the cost of treating cancer in advanced stages and can save patients’ lives, the official stressed.

Referring to the treatment methods for this disease, he said renal masses can be benign or malignant. If detected early, malignant masses can be removed by surgery. However, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy are the methods used to treat advanced kidney cancer.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle, engaging in regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, having mental peace, and avoiding smoking or taking drugs, as well as taking regular tests, are the best ways to prevent kidney cancer, Amir-Zargar noted.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is estimated to affect approximately 850 million people worldwide. If left undetected and not treated timely, CKD can progress to kidney failure, leading to severe complications and premature mortality. By 2040, CKD is projected to become the 5th leading cause of years of life lost, highlighting the urgent need for global strategies to combat kidney disease.

World Kidney Day 2025 is celebrated under the theme of ‘Are Your Kidneys OK? – Detect early, protect kidney health’.

Early detection policies for individuals at risk should be implemented globally to reduce the healthcare costs associated with kidney failure and improve the quality of life.

Primary care clinicians and frontline health workers should be trained to integrate CKD testing into routine care for high-risk populations, even when time and resources are limited.

CKD testing should be integrated into existing community interventions (e.g., those targeting maternal health, HIV, tuberculosis, and other non-communicable diseases) to decrease cost and enhance efficiency.

Testing may also occur outside of medical settings, such as in town halls or markets, depending on local regulations and available resources.

Efforts should also focus on raising awareness among the general population, promoting health, and implementing education programs that empower patients.