Sepahan held by Nassaji in PGPL

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team suffered a setback in Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League title race after a 1-1 draw against Nassaji on Thursday.

In the match held at the Shahid Vatani Stadium in Ghaemshahr, Reza Shekari gave the visiting team a lead in the 43rd minute but Kevin Yamga leveled the score just before the halftime from the penalty spot.

Struggling Havadar lost to Shams Azar 3-2 in Tehran and Kheybar defeated Chadormalou 2-0 in Khorramabad.

On Friday, Persepolis will host Malavan in Tehran, Mes face Esteghlal Khuzestan in Rafsanjan and Foolad meet Aluminum in Ahvaz.

Sepahan moved up top with 46 points, one point above Tractor, who have two matches in hand.