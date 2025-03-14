Persepolis move provisionally top: PGPL

TEHRAN - Persepolis football team defeated Malavan 2-0 on Friday to move top of 2024/25 Iran's Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Ali Alipour opened the scoring for the hosts in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in the 16th minute and Serdar Dursun made it 2-0 in the 67th minute.

Elsewhere, Foolad defeated Aluminum 2-0 in Ahvaz and Mes and Esteghlal Khuzestan shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

On Sunday, Tractor will host Gol Gohar in Tabriz and Zob Ahan play Esteghlal in Isfahan.

Persepolis moved provisionally top of the standing with 47 points, one point above Sepahan.

Tractor are third with 45 points with two games in hand.