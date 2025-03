Saipa win 2024/25 Iranian Women's Volleyball Premier League

TEHRAN – Saipa defeated Paykan 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19) to win 2024/25 Iranian Women's Volleyball Premier League on Thursday.

Saipa, headed by Samira Imani, defended their title. It was Saipa’s third title since the inaugural edition in 2001.

Saipa outside hitter Mahsa Saberi was named as the league’s MVP.

Saipa will represent Iran at the 1st Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women's Volleyball Champions League.

The Iranian team are drawn in Pool C alongside Baic Motor of China, and Vietnamese VTV Binh Dien Long An.