Iran to host ECO transportation ministerial meeting on April 1

TEHRAN - Iran is scheduled to host a meeting of transportation ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states on April 1, according to the country’s Minister of Transportation.

During a meeting with ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan on Tuesday, Farzaneh Sadeq highlighted Iran’s policy of boosting economic multilateralism and promoting the level of cooperation with neighbors.

He noted that transportation, as one of the three top agendas of ECO, can further accelerate cooperation in different areas such as trade, tourism and energy within ECO members.

The Iranian minister referred to ECO region as being home to international transit corridors, which she said reflects the potentials of this organization.

