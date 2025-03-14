Iran’s Akbari, Mirjalili ambassadors of 2025/26 BSWW

TEHRAN - Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) have officially announced their 2025/26 Ambassadors which is compiled of 36 men’s and women’s players, and also contains some new faces.

This list has been finalized according to various criteria, including the individuals influence in their relative countries (with social media presence being a core factor) as well as, of course, their extra-ordinary beach soccer abilities.

With these traits, the beach soccer ambassadors and BSWW can work to reach, influence and inspire new generations of beach soccer stars, and boost the presence of the sport in their home countries.

Team Melli defender Amirhossein Akbari and goalkeeper Mehdi Mirjalili are among the 2025/2026 BSWW ambassadors.