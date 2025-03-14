Why is Israeli normalization with Lebanon a distant dream?

BEIRUT — Settlement, peace, normalization, and other terms in the imperialist lexicon are a continuation of the soft war aimed at further realizing Israel’s expansionist ambitions by undermining the resistance front and engaging it in internal conflicts.

On Wednesday, Hebrew Channel 12 quoted an “exceptional statement” by an Israeli political source who claimed that “the discussions with Lebanon are part of a broad and comprehensive plan.”

He added, “The policy of the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has already changed the Middle East, and we want to continue the momentum and reach normalization with Lebanon.”

Hinting at imposing Israel’s conditions after its war, the source claimed, “Just as Lebanon has demands regarding the borders, we also have demands. We will address these matters,” i.e. normalization.

Since its illegitimate inception, the Israeli occupation entity has relentlessly sought to impose normalization with Lebanon by various means, but the military, security, and political realities have not helped it achieve this.

The Israeli enemy’s current motivation is its belief that the resistance front has been weakened after all the painful blows it has endured, especially after losing its main supply line through Syria and the strengthening of the cordon around it, followed by the formation of a weak Lebanese authority that is indifferent to national sovereignty and blatantly subservient to the dictates of the American spy den (embassy) in Beirut.

The first and fundamental step for normalization is to crush the Lebanese resistance front. This has not and will not be achieved as Israel failed in its recent aggression on Lebanon with the US backing. Moreover, the resistance movement relies on broad popular support.

This is what prompted Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen to rule out the possibility of normalization with Lebanon at the present time, asserting that “it is too early to talk about it.”

Cohen acknowledged that—even given the emerging regional dynamics—it will be difficult to impose normalization on Lebanon without neutralizing Iran.

The Israeli colonial entity always seeks to ensure its qualitative military and security superiority in West Asia. It will benefit far more from any normalization agreement than it will “give”, as many analysts point out.

Tel Aviv feels no moral obligation to spy even on its closest allies, and it has done so against the United States.

It’s worth noting that the US Department of Commerce has placed NSO Group, the Israeli company that developed the Pegasus spyware, on its list of banned companies, citing its perceived threat to US national security.

In any case, Washington and Tel Aviv’s efforts are certainly serious, but they realize that there are many difficult obstacles to achieving this.

In the 1980s, after Egypt’s withdrawal from the Axis of Resistance and the signing of the Camp David Accords, Tel Aviv believed the opportunity was ripe to impose normalization with Lebanon. However, the newly formed resistance movement quickly nullified the shameful May 1983 normalization agreement in February 1984.

Netanyahu has previously emphasized on several occasions that “peace” with Lebanon cannot be achieved while the resistance exists. This proves that only Hezbollah can ward off the trap of normalization!

