Dunhuang Bookstore: A place for lovers of books & beautiful spaces

GANSU- Dunhuang Bookstore is located in Dunhuang City, China's northwestern Gansu Province. It is the first Dunhuang-themed bookstore in China, covering an area of nearly 800 square meters.

The bookstore collects more than 20,000 Dunhuang-themed books, collaborating with over 1,000 publishers nationwide.

It is also a multi-functional modern space that combines books, calligraphy and paintings, cultural creative products, coffee, and cultural activities.

If you love books and beautiful spaces, Dunhuang Bookstore is a must-visit.

This bookstore is more than shelves and pages — it’s a work of art, blending literature, history, and design into one mesmerizing space. Inspired by the ancient Silk Road and the famous Dunhuang Caves, the interiors feature elegant curves, soft lighting, and artful displays that feel like stepping into a cultural gallery.

Whether you’re there to read, shop, or simply wander, this place feeds the mind and soul.

Every corner tells a story, making it a dream spot for book lovers and travelers alike.

As a part of a journey to Gansu province, arranged by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC), a number of foreign journalists from different countries visited the Dunhuang Bookstore on Saturday.

Photo By Mahnaz Abdi