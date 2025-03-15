Hamas agrees to release U.S. captive 

TEHRAN – Hamas has agreed to release an Israeli captive with U.S. citizenship but “major gaps” remain with the Israeli regime on phase 2 of the ceasefire.

A Palestinian leader stated that there is still a significant gap between proposals by Hamas and the Israeli regime on how to carry out the second phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

The unnamed resistance leader explained that the Israeli occupation regime is demanding the release of about ten living prisoners before starting negotiations on the second phase of the agreement.

Hamas maintains that there must be clear and firm guarantees to ensure that negotiations will begin before they agree to release the prisoners in second phase.

The resistance group is making clear the need for a solid commitment to the next stage of talks to avoid delays or setbacks during the process.

It has also made clear that any negotiations must lift the siege and ban on humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

Human rights groups accuse the occupation regime of using starvation as a weapon against the 2.3 million Gazan population to pressure them to abdicate their resistance.

Senior official Hossam Badran reaffirmed Hamas’s commitment to maintaining the ceasefire agreement.

He stated on Saturday that “the Palestinian people are steadfast and committed to their land and will not abandon their homeland, regardless of the stance taken by U.S. President Donald Trump.”

Badran emphasized that “the Palestinian people will thwart all displacement plans and remain the protective shield for al-Aqsa Mosque against occupation attacks and attempts to alter its identity.”

He added, “We are committed to implementing the ceasefire agreement in all its phases, and any breach by the occupation will bring us back to square one.”

Badran also stressed that Hamas had urged mediators to ensure the Israeli regime adheres to the ceasefire agreement, stops violations, and fully implements all agreed terms.

He welcomed any proposals that would help ensure the successful implementation of the ceasefire agreement, as long as they also protect Palestinian rights.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Hamas confirmed that it had received a mediation proposal on Thursday to resume ceasefire talks and the prisoner exchange deal.

Reports say the movement has responded positively and responsibly to this proposal that has been described as “separate talks”.

On Friday, the Hamas agreed to release the Israeli soldier Aidan Alexander along with the bodies of four other dual nationals.

The resistance movement once again reiterated its willingness to negotiate and reach a comprehensive agreement on phase-two issues, while urging the Israeli occupation regime to fully fulfill its obligations.

The resistance front added that it had submitted its response on Friday, confirming its agreement to release the Israeli soldier, Aidan Alexander, who also holds U.S. citizenship, as well as the remains of four other dual nationals.

According to Hamas, mediators from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar would take necessary steps to ensure the completion of negotiations and achieve a comprehensive deal that includes a ceasefire and full Israeli military withdrawal.

Experts argue that while the Israeli regime has threatened to resume war on Gaza, it is unlikely to succeed in confronting the resistance fighters.

They point out that Israeli forces backed by U.S. weapons to the tune of tens of billions of dollars was unable to defeat it during the 16-month genocidal war and suffered heavy losses in the process.

