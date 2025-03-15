Iran to host Shahnameh recitations by ethnic storytellers for Nowruz celebrations

TEHRAN – A number of storytellers and narrators from various Iranian ethnic groups have been invited to hold Shahnameh recitations in Tehran during Nowruz celebrations.

The special initiative, announced by the Tehran Provincial Office of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, aims to showcase the diversity of Shahnameh khani (Shahnameh recitation) in different regional dialects and styles, ILNA reported.

According to Ali-Akbar Toloui, Director-General of the Tehran Cultural Heritage Office, Shahnameh khani will serve as a central theme of this year’s Nowruz programs across Tehran. He emphasized that Shahnameh khani is not just a form of entertainment but an integral part of Iran’s intangible heritage, deeply rooted in the oral traditions of various ethnic groups.

“With the convergence of Nowruz and the holy month of Ramadan this year, we recognize both as UNESCO-registered intangible cultural heritage elements. Shahnameh khani is a significant bridge between these two sacred traditions, as Ferdowsi’s masterpiece contains themes of wisdom, morality, and cultural continuity,” Toloui stated.

The initiative will feature Shahnameh recitations in multiple dialects, including those of the Lurs, Kurds, Bakhtiaris, and Qashqais, among others. Additionally, a special performance will highlight the unique Shahnameh recitation style of the people of Bushehr.

According to organizers, the events will take place at designated Nowruzgah sites across Tehran province, with the main venue set at Laleh Park and Keshavarz Boulevard. Recitation groups will also perform at various museums, ensuring wider public access to this cultural spectacle.

As one of the greatest literary works in Persian history, Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh, which is comprised of nearly 60,000 verses, holds a profound role in preserving Iran’s national identity, language, and cultural ethos. Traditionally, Shahnameh khani has been passed down orally, with storytellers learning the verses in village schools or from elder narrators within their tribes. Among Iranian ethnic groups, the Bakhtiaris are particularly known for their longstanding tradition of Shahnameh khani, a practice that dates back over 400 years.

Due to the poem’s epic nature, Shahnameh khani is considered a challenging art form requiring skill, rhythm, and a deep understanding of its literary nuances. The event in Tehran seeks to pay tribute to this enduring tradition while offering the public an opportunity to engage with Iran’s literary and oral heritage.

AM