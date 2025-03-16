Iran's Caspian Sea cargo fleet capacity doubles

TEHRAN - The Director General of Maritime Affairs at Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), Alahmorad Afifipour, announced that the capacity of Iran's cargo fleet in the Caspian Sea has doubled over the past two years. By the end of the current year, the number of vessels flying the Iranian flag in this region is expected to reach 104.

As reported by the portal of Iran’s Transport Ministry, a significant portion of Iran's trade with northern countries, particularly those bordering the Caspian Sea, is conducted via this maritime route.

The number of Iranian-flagged vessels has risen from 47 in 2021 to 94. This growth reflects the country's efforts to strengthen its maritime trade infrastructure.

Afifipour emphasized that most of the newly added vessels are cargo ships, which will play a key role in facilitating goods transportation. He also noted the ongoing efforts to boost transit through the North-South Corridor, connecting the Caspian Sea to the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. This initiative aims to increase Iran’s share of cargo movement between its northern ports and other Caspian Sea nations.

Addressing concerns about fleet age, Afifipour stated that while Caspian Sea vessels face unique size and operational constraints compared to those in open seas, their age does not hinder trade. He assured that all vessels comply with national and international technical standards for safe operations.

Afifipour also acknowledged that fleet age is an important developmental indicator in maritime transport but reiterated that it does not pose a significant barrier to Iran’s shipping activities.

On another note, Afifipour confirmed the ongoing decline in Caspian Sea water levels. He revealed that extensive studies have been conducted by Iran and other Caspian-bordering nations to understand this phenomenon. A joint commission is being planned to address water level reduction, its causes, and potential solutions.

In response to this challenge, measures such as relocating docks have been initiated by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization to ensure continued maritime operations despite falling water levels

EF/