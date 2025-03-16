Iran says its oil exports cannot be stopped

TEHRAN - Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says Western sanctions cannot halt Iran’s oil exports, as the country is determined to protect its share of the global energy market.

“The country’s oil exports cannot be stopped. We will not compromise on Iran’s share in the world oil market,” Mohajerani wrote in a post from her verified X account on Saturday.

She said several ministries are spearheading a campaign to counter the sanctions, with the Oil Ministry taking center stage.

Mohajerani characterized new U.S. sanctions against Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad as evidence of Washington’s anxiety about Iran’s successful efforts to circumvent previous restrictions.

In announcing the new sanctions on Thursday, the Department of the U.S. Treasury said the bans were aimed at advancing President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy on Iran and cutting its oil exports down to zero.

The sanctions also targeted some Hong Kong-flagged oil tankers allegedly involved in the Iranian crude oil exports.

EF/