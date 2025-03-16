Hassan Yazdani: I want 2028 Olympics gold medal

TEHRAN - Prominent freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani is determined to win a gold medal at the upcoming Olympic Games.

Yazdani, who claimed a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, faced setbacks in the last two Olympic Games, where he lost to his rivals in the final.

“My goal is to win the gold medal at the 2028 Olympics. I don’t have many regrets, but I wish I had secured gold in the last two Olympics,” Yazdani stated.

The holder of 10 world and Olympic medals also noted a change in his weight category, saying, “I am not worried about my weight. I need to wrestle and start my training to see what weight I fit into.”

“Losing is really hard. While people always show kindness, it’s very difficult for me to fail on the mat,” he concluded.