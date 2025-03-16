Israeli attack targeting workers for UK charity kills nine

An Israeli drone attack has killed eight volunteers working for the UK charity Al-Khair Foundation as they were setting up tents for displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza.

At least nine people, including three journalists, were killed and several more wounded in the attack in Gaza's Beit Lahia, which targeted a relief team accompanied by journalists and photographers, according to Palestinian media, Middle East Eye reported.

Qasim Rashid Ahmad, founder and chairman of Al-Khair Foundation, told the BBC the team was in Beit Lahia on Saturday to set up tents for displaced Palestinians.

He said the cameramen were hit when they came back to their car, and moments later, an Israeli drone targeted their team members who had rushed to the scene.

Middle East Eye reached out to the Foreign Office for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

The Palestinian Journalists Protection Center identified video editor Bilal Abu Matar and cameramen Mahmoud al-Sarraj, Bilal Aqila and Mahmoud Asleem as having been killed in the attack.

The center said that "the journalists were documenting humanitarian relief efforts for those affected by Israel’s genocidal war".

'Flagrant violation of international law'

Hamas called the attack a "horrific massacre" and "a dangerous escalation that reflects [Israel's] insistence on continuing its aggression and disregard for all international laws and conventions".

The Israeli military claimed it struck "two terrorists... operating a drone that posed a threat". It added: "Later, a number of additional terrorists collected the drone operating equipment and entered a vehicle. The [military] struck the terrorists."

The military gave no evidence for its claims, which were strongly denied by Al-Khair Foundation.

Independent British MP for Leicester South Shockat Adam said: "My heart and deepest condolences go out to the Al-Khair Foundation following the shocking killing of their volunteers and journalists in Gaza.

"I will be personally contacting the charity, which has offices in my constituency and writing to the minister to demand an independent and transparent investigation into the facts."

The secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, Wajid Akhter, said: "The killing of humanitarian workers is a flagrant violation of international law and must be met with unequivocal global condemnation.

"Israel’s allies have a moral obligation to acknowledge these atrocities and take decisive action to ensure such grave breaches of international humanitarian law are brought to an end.

"We call upon the British government to condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms."

