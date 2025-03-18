Beyond the bricks: CIPCC's memorable expedition to the Great Wall of China 

BEIJING- Imagine standing atop a structure that snakes across mountains as far as the eye can see. The Great Wall of China is more than just bricks and stones. It's a symbol of history, resilience, and human ingenuity.

On Tuesday, I was part of a group of foreign journalists who experienced this wonder firsthand, thanks to the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC).



As an Iranian journalist and the representative of the Tehran Times, I successfully ascended to the upper section of the Great Wall of China.



The journey was an adventure in itself. Climbing the Great Wall is no easy feat. The steps are steep, and the path is quite uneven. But with each step, you feel a sense of accomplishment. The physical challenge adds to

the experience. Reaching the top is rewarding, offering panoramic views and a deeper appreciation for its construction.



The CIPCC-organized trip was more than just seeing the Great Wall of China. It was about connecting with people and cultures. We spoke with local guides, shared stories with fellow journalists, and gained new perspectives. These interactions enriched our understanding of China.



Local guides and experts shared insights that brought the Great Wall to life. They told stories, explained the Wall's significance, and answered our questions.



The Great Wall has witnessed centuries of Chinese history. It was built to protect against invaders, and has served as a symbol of power. The Wall's history is woven into the fabric of China itself.



Visiting the Great Wall of China was part of CIPCC's media exchange program in the first half of 2025



Last month, the CIPCC introduced its initiative for this year.



The 2025 program has seen an unprecedented invitation extended to over 120 journalists from more than 100 countries.



This milestone establishes a new record for the highest number of journalists invited since the inception of the media exchange program in 2014.