Leader names 1404 the year of "Investments for Production"

TEHRAN — In his annual message marking the start of the new Iranian year (1404 in the Persian calendar), the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, named the year "Investments for Production."

The Leader emphasized the critical role of economic investment in driving production and addressing the nation's economic challenges, urging both governmental and public collaboration toward this objective.

"Last year, we introduced the slogan, 'Surge in production through people’s participation,' which was essential for the country, and in a sense, it was vital. [However,] the various events that unfolded in the year 1403 AHS prevented this slogan from being fully realized," the Leader said, adding, "Of course, significant efforts were made by both the government and the people, as well as by the private sector, investors, and entrepreneurs. They were able to accomplish good things. However, the work that was done fell short of expectations. So, this year too our main issue remains the economy."

Reflecting on the challenges of the past year, Ayatollah Khamenei compared 1403 to the tumultuous decade of the 1980s. He highlighted a series of difficulties, including the assasination of several Iranian advisors in Damascus, the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi, and tragic events in Lebanon. Despite these adversities, the Leader praised the Iranian people for their resilience, strong will, and spiritual strength, which were evident during the overwhelming public response to these crises, including a historic show of unity following the president's passing.

Ayatollah Khamenei also lauded the Iranian people for their capacity to organize a swift presidential election within the constitutional timeline, restoring stability amidst national challenges. He pointed to the nation's solidarity and generosity, particularly toward Lebanon and Palestine, where massive public support flowed to assist people affected by brutal Israeli assaults. The Leader specifically commended Iranian women for their remarkable generosity, including the donation of gold to aid the Resistance movement.

"These matters are very significant and indicative of the high morale, capabilities, and spiritual strength of the Iranian nation," he noted.

Discussing the new year's priorities, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the importance of investment in production, urging the government to act as both a facilitator and, where necessary, an active participant in fostering economic growth. He highlighted the role of citizens in redirecting their financial resources away from speculative markets like gold and foreign currencies toward productive sectors that could benefit the nation's economy.

Turning to international concerns, Ayatollah Khamenei condemned the recent actions of the Zionist regime in Gaza, describing them as grave atrocities. He called for unity within the Islamic world to confront these aggressions and urged global free-thinking individuals, including those in Europe and the United States, to take a stand against such crimes. The Leader also decried the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen, emphasizing the need to stop attacks against Yemeni civilians and holding the U.S. accountable for enabling these events.

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded his message with a hopeful note, expressing his desire for divine blessings during the holy nights of Ramadan and for a year filled with progress and unity for the Iranian nation and the Islamic world. The Leader's call for "Investment for Production" sets the tone for Iran's economic and social priorities in the year ahead.