French paper exposes Maryam Rajavi's lavish lifestyle, says terrorist's husband dead since 2003

TEHRAN - Maryam Rajavi, the ringleader of the Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK) terror organization enjoys a lifestyle of opulent luxury far removed from the humble existence of her followers, according to a recent exposé in the French weekly Le Canard enchaîné.

The satirical newspaper details how Rajavi and an entourage of eleven, including a bodyguard and attendant, spent nearly €29,000 in cash at a prestigious spa in Vichy, France, over the Christmas and New Year holidays. The group booked the entire spa, located in a five-star hotel built by Napoleon III, for their exclusive use, indulging in hydrotherapy, massages, and personal coaching.

Le Canard enchaîné notes Rajavi, known as the "Sun of the Revolution" within the MEK, has made similar lavish trips to luxury resorts over the years, racking up expenses exceeding €130,000 in the past year alone – all paid in cash. The MEK claims it exists off of donations.

This extravagance sharply contrasts with the conditions of most MEK members, who reside in the Ashraf-3 camp in Albania. Sources indicate these members live under strict conditions and are not allowed to leave the camp, leading austere lives in service to the organization.

A former member of 38 years recently revealed to the Tehran Times that members are required to follow strict schedules and are usually sleep-deprived. Older members of the MEK are now grappling with various health issues, following years of difficult living conditions.

Masoud Rajavi dead since 2003

Masoud Rajavi, who assumed leadership of the MEK in 1979, has not been seen publicly since 2003. His wife, Maryam (née Qajar-Azodanlu), effectively took over his role after his disappearance. However, the MEK continues to release decrees and statements purportedly issued by Masoud, perpetuating the illusion that the notorious terrorist is still alive. In its exposé, Le Canard enchaîné confirms that Masoud has in fact been dead since 2003.

Sources tell the Tehran Times that the majority of MEK members believe Masoud is still alive but has gone into hiding.

The MEK terrorist organization has slaughtered over 23,000 Iranians in the past four and a half decades. Western states have been offering shelter and political support to the group.