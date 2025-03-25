WHO Iran plants trees to highlight critical need for environmental protection

TEHRAN - The World Health Organization (WHO) country office in Tehran took a symbolic step towards environmental improvement, planting trees to highlight the critical need for action in a city grappling with hazardous air quality.

In a staff meeting on March 11, with full personnel participation, four trees were planted in the WHO Iran premises' backyard, symbolizing a commitment to a sustainable future. This action served as a tangible demonstration of the organization's dedication to climate-friendly interventions and the improvement of public health within the challenging urban environment of Tehran.

"By integrating trees into climate strategies, we can mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, enhance resilience, and create healthier communities" stated a representative from the WHO Iran office.

Tehran, a sprawling metropolis nestled among mountains, suffers from trapped air pollutants, exacerbated by winter temperature inversions.

The city's high elevation (1,200–1,800 meters above sea level) contributes to lower oxygen levels, resulting in incomplete fuel combustion and increased emissions. Alarming data reveals that in the 2023-2024 period, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels fell within WHO air quality guidelines only on a mere 3.2% of days, according to the WHO Iran website.

The WHO Iran office recognizes the vital role of trees in combating air pollution, emphasizing their ability to produce oxygen, absorb pollutants, and sequester carbon dioxide.

Trees also offer crucial urban benefits, reducing building energy consumption through shade and cooling, enhancing mental and physical well-being, and supporting urban biodiversity.

March 5 is celebrated annually as National Tree Planting Day by planting saplings across the country.

The event is held on the fifteenth day of Esfand, the last month on the Iranian calendar, and it marks the beginning of the National Week of Natural Resources. Also, the day has been approved to be registered on the national calendar as ‘Environmental Protection Education Day’.