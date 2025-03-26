"Traces of Resistance" opens in Caracas

Caracas – The cultural-artistic event "Traces of Resistance," featuring works by prominent artists from Iran and Latin America, was inaugurated during a ceremony at the National Art Museum of Caracas on Tuesday in Venezuela.

The opening ceremony was attended by high-ranking cultural and artistic officials, including Siroos Karimi, Chargé d'Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Faramarzi, Cultural Attaché of Iran, and Mary Solange Pemjean, Venezuela's deputy culture minister for artistic affairs, along with representatives from the Venezuelan Parliament and distinguished cultural figures and artists from both countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pemjean emphasized the necessity of holding such events to raise public awareness regarding the crimes committed by the Zionist occupying regime against Palestinians, particularly women and children.

Furthermore, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran spoke about the Palestinian cause, stating: "The Palestinian cause takes on various forms. Some take up arms to defend this cause, while others protect it with the weapon of art. Here, in this place far from Palestine, those who cherish this cause have gathered to honor it. Due to their noble spirit, the people of Venezuela and Iran have always supported the Palestinian people."

He added, "The support of the Venezuelan people for Palestine peaked during President Hugo Chavez's time and continues to this day. We welcome the artists and hope that this event can open a new window towards awareness and solidarity."

Luis Britto Garcia, a renowned Venezuelan playwright, also highlighted the cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and Venezuela in their struggle against imperialism. He noted that such events foster unity and strengthen the resolve of both nations in their path of resistance.

The cultural-artistic event "Traces of Resistance", organized by the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Venezuela and the International Affairs of Iran's Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, will continue for one week.

The event features an exhibition showcasing works by Iranian and Latin American illustrators and graphic artists, including Mohammad Saber Sheikh Rezai, Mohammad Hossein Niroumand, Ivan Lira, Flavia Machado, Ingrid Neves, Pablo Placencia, Etten Carvallo, and several other artists. Additionally, part of this event will include specialized discussions and artistic workshops with these artists.

The event is seen as an opportunity to strengthen cultural and artistic relations between Iran and Venezuela. Concurrently, a ceremony commemorating Quds Day will be held on Friday at the Youth Square in Caracas.

