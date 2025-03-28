‘Power plant industry being prepared for private sector investment’

TEHRAN- Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said that the country’s power plant industry is being prepared for the attraction of private sector investment.

Emphasizing that the electricity economy, especially the power plant industry, must be profitable to attract investors, the minister of energy stated: "We hope that by fully implementing the law and settling power plant debts this year and next year, we will witness the power plant industry becoming profitable to attract private sector investment."

He further emphasized that according to the country’s Seventh National Development Plan, the development of the electricity economy, especially the power plant industry, must be profitable to attract investment.

The minister also pointed out that the Ministry of Energy's main focus for electricity generation and increasing the generation capacity is on the development of renewable energies.

Emphasizing the necessity of managing and optimizing electricity consumption, Aliabadi stated, "In addition to increasing electricity generation capacity, planning for managing and optimizing electricity consumption and reducing demand is also on the agenda so that we have a better summer in the new year and a much better winter in terms of electricity supply."

MA