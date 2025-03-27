Professor Sachs: US military threats against Iran lack logic

Professor Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, is one of the distinguished participants at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025, held in the Chinese province of Hainan. On the sidelines of the forum on March 26, the renowned American economist told the Tehran Times that the United States' aggressive stance in West Asia and its military threats against Iran are illogical. He noted that a significant majority of Americans oppose this warmongering strategy.