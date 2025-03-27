Khorasan Razavi earns $4.5 billion annually from intl. tourism

TEHRAN – Khorasan Razavi generates some $4.5 billion annually from international tourism, according to Seyyed Javad Mousavi, the director-general of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts for the northeastern Iranian province.

Speaking to reporters, Mousavi noted that approximately 50% of Iran's international tourists visit Khorasan Razavi each year, amounting to about 3.5 million visitors. On average, each international tourist contributes $1,500 to the province's economy. Tourists from Pakistan, Persian Gulf littoral states, and other neighboring nations such as Tajikistan and Afghanistan form the majority of visitors, he said.

Mousavi highlighted the significant role of medical tourism in attracting visitors from Arab countries, which alone brought in $10 million in revenue for the province in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2025).

Looking to further enhance its appeal, the province has focused on strengthening ties with neighboring countries. According to the official, economic delegations from the province have visited Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan to bolster collaborations and improve accessibility for tourists. Following these efforts, direct flights from Mashhad to major cities in Pakistan have increased from one to two per week, with plans to expand to three flights. Pakistan, with its 50 million Shia Muslims, sees a significant number of travelers eager to visit the shrine of Imam Reza (A.S.) in Mashhad.

Additionally, arrangements have been made to establish direct flights between Mashhad and the Uzbek cities of Samarkand and Bukhara, alongside discounts of 30–50% on travel services offered by agencies and hotels for Uzbek tourists. In Tajikistan, the lifting of visa requirements, achieved through presidential negotiations, and the operation of direct flights between Mashhad and Dushanbe have increased tourist inflows, particularly during the Nowruz festivities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official noted that the province also continues to organize special programs focusing on the region's cultural heritage and notable figures to attract and engage Tajik tourists.

Mashhad is Iran’s holiest city. Its raison d’être is the striking shrine complex of the eighth Shia Imam that is encircled by dozens of five-star hotels and many other accommodation centers.

In August 2020, the spiritual tradition of pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) was registered on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

AM