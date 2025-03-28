Indian Kashmiris hold rallies on International Quds Day

The people of Indian Kashmir hold rallies marking International Quds Day to declare their decisive support to the oppressed Palestinian people.

The rallies this year are of utmost importance as the Zionist regime of Israel has renewed carnage against the Palestinian people in Gaza after a shaky ceasefire declared late last year.

The occupation regime resumed its bloody war in the blockaded Gaza Strip on March 18 despite the fact that it had pounded the enclave relentlessly for about 16 months.

#QudsDay2025