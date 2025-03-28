Iran ranks third globally in international Olympiads

TEHRAN – In the past Iranian calendar year that ended on March 20, Iran ranked third in the world for gaining gold medals in international Olympiads.

“Last year, by winning 12 gold medals, we managed to win the third place in the world,” ISNA quoted Reza Hosseini, the head of the Young Researchers Club, as saying.

For the next year, the first goal is to maintain being among the top three countries in the world and increase the number of gold medals to more than 15 medals, he added.

“For the first time, we held the Artificial Intelligence Olympiad at the national level. This year, we will be sending Iran's artificial intelligence Olympiad team to the world championships.”

“Last year, we were able to win the first place in the world in the Astronomy Olympiad and the fourth place in the Biology Olympiad,” he concluded.

In December 2024, the winners of the international scientific Olympiads were honored in the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

During the ceremony, Pezeshkian said that science and knowledge should be acquired to be used for the benefit of society not just to make money. “Science should be at the service of people. It should be utilized to address people’s problems as our main concern.”

Olympiad students make up one percent of the 1.5 percent of gifted students in the country and their remarkable accomplishments achieved through hard work bring honor to the country every year, IRNA reported.

Currently, the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution has approved 14 disciplines, allowing Iranian students to compete with foreign students in international Olympiads.

Within the last two years, the genius students have grabbed over 33 medals in different international Olympiads. They ranked third in the five main important international Olympiads namely the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), the International Chemistry Olympiads (IChO), the International Mathematic Olympiads, (IMO), the International Biology Olympiads (IBO), and the International Olympiads in Informatics (IOI). The International Physics Olympiads (IPhO) is not included due to being held in the country.