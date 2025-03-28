Asia holds greatest share of importing Iranian nanotech products

TEHRAN – Some 89.6 percent of Iranian nanotechnology products are exported to Asian countries, according to data released by the national headquarters for the development of nanotechnology.

Europe, Africa, America, and Australia are the next destinations with 6.8 percent, 2.5 percent, and 1 percent of imports, respectively, IRNA reported.

The data, which are related to the Iranian calendar year 1402 (March 2023-March 2024), also show that neighboring countries are the main export destinations of Iran's nanotechnology products.

Iraq, Turkey, and Afghanistan are the top three importers, holding 23.1 percent, 6.9 percent, and 6.5 percent share of the imports.

Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, China, and India rank next.

Iran’s achievements in nanotechnology are noteworthy. The increase in scientific publications and sales of nano products proves Iran’s rise as a global leader in this field.

One of the industries that have experienced good growth in Iran in recent years is the nanotechnology industry, a subject area that has brought Iran to the impressive fourth place worldwide.

According to StatNano, a leading nanotechnology website, Iran has made great strides in the field of nanotechnology being ranked fourth in terms of nanotechnology publication.

This ranking proves the country’s remarkable scientific development.

The site considers the number of scientific articles to compare scientific progress in nanoscience, technology, and industry.