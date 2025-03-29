IRCS ready to assist quake-hit Myanmar

TEHRAN – The director of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) for international affairs, Razieh Alishvandi, has announced the IRCS's readiness to dispatch rescue forces and relief supplies to help people affected by the earthquake in Myanmar.

An earthquake with a 7.7 magnitude hit Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar, and Thailand on Friday destroying buildings, and damaging temples and infrastructure.

At least 1,000 individuals have died by the strong earthquake, while the number of people injured surpassed 2,370. In Thailand, the death toll has reached 10 people in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has also announced Iran’s readiness to provide relief services while expressing sympathy and solidarity with the two countries, families of victims, and people affected by the devastating quake.

