"The Storm Still Rages” launches in Caracas, showcasing global artistic solidarity

CARACAS- The international poster and illustration exhibition titled “The Storm Still Rages” has arrived in the city of Caracas, Venezuela.

This exhibition is organized by the Office of the Visual Arts Center of Iran’s Art Bureau, in collaboration with the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Caracas, under the curation of Mohammad Saber Sheikh Rezai.

The collection features a diverse array of graphic design works, which have garnered significant attention from teenagers, youth, and other domestic and international audiences, thanks to the unique feedback from Iranian and foreign artists on social media.

Previously, the exhibition received widespread acclaim at the Art Bureau Khaneh Gallery in Tehran and the Bait al-Jamal Center in Baghdad. Now, Caracas has been chosen as the third international host for this grand exhibition.

This collection showcases artists' reactions to numerous events and the imposed crises by the Zionist occupation regime on Palestine and Lebanon, spanning from the dawn of Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7, 2023, to October 2024.

The selection of works includes 182 pieces by 80 artists from five continents and 25 countries, including 30 artists from Iran alongside 50 artists from Palestine, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Lebanon, Indonesia, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Yemen.

"The Storm Still Rages”, alongside exhibition featuring works from Iranian and Venezuelan artists as well as Latin American artists, is being digitally showcased on the large walls of the National Art Gallery in Caracas starting from March 25. The display will continue for ten days.

The Iranian artists participating in this third phase of the exhibition include: Reza Ahmadi, Mahmoud Bazdar, Mikael Barati, Leila Teimouri Nejad, Alireza Hesarki, Vahid Haghi Tomtari, Abolfazl Khosravi, Mohammadreza Doost Mohammadi, Mohammad Razeghi, Zeinab Rabanikhah, Mohammad Hossein Sasani, Mehdi Sarkani, Saeed Shams, Mohammad Saber Sheikh Rezai, Behnam Shirmohammadi, Mohammad Salehi, Maryam Tehrani, Fatemeh Tayoub, Danial Farrokh, Mahdieh Qasemi, Mohammad Qelichkhani, Hamid Reza Keshavarzi, Ali Mostafavi, Mehdi Mostafavi, Mohammad Mozafari, Hamed Maghrouri, Mohammadreza Mousavi, Mohammadreza Miri, Mohammad Hossein Niroumand, Hossein Youzbashi, and Ahmad Younesi.

International artists including Ahmed ElKhaledi and Iona Julian-Walters from Australia, Dani Law from Canada, David León González from Colombia, Abdelrahman Sharaf, Amira Tanany, Sally Samir, Sami El Daba'e, and Yara Gharib from Egypt, Yaka Hara from Germany, Amal Jamaludin and Anton Riyanto from Indonesia, Mahdi Al Bishara, Nouh and Sajad Hassan from Iraq, Laura Anastasio, Tony Tres, and Yele Tres from Italy, and Hadi Alaeddin, Hassan Manasrah, Lina Jaradat, Mohammed Afefa, Mothanna Hussein, Naji El Mir, and Suhad Khatib from Jordan have works featured in this exhibition.

Also included are Ahmed Al-refaie and Yousef Al Bagshi from Kuwait, Mahmoud Chmeiss, Maria Nasrallah, and Rida Kassir from Lebanon, Abdullah Hadia from Libya, Ashikin Hussin-Eurek from Malaysia, Eline Van Dam from Netherlands, Tiril Valeur from Norway, Mawada Al Sawafi from Oman, Hazem Asif and Sana Nasir from Pakistan, Gabriela Araujo from Portugal, Agu Luque and Rubén Hervás from Spain, Billy Ruffian, Frank Riot, Samantha Glavina, Krime and Profit Dani from the UK, Gabriela Sánchez from Uruguay, Rami Afifi from the United Arab Emirates, and Majdi Aljumaary and Mohammed Nabil from Yemen.

This cultural event provides an opportunity for exchanging artistic perspectives and experiences among Iranian and international artists and demonstrates global solidarity in the face of humanitarian crises.

