Netanyahu revives prospect of Palestinians being forced to leave Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to increase military pressure on Hamas. He said the tactic would pave the way for Israel to take control of Gaza and implement “the Trump plan" for evicting Palestinians from the enclave.

Netanyahu's remarks, and the appointment of an official to lead a newly created Israeli body to help Palestinians leave the Gaza Strip "voluntarily", suggest his government is pursuing Trump's proposals for the enclave. He said previously that the U.S. could take over the post-war reconstruction of the coastal enclave and turn it into a Mediterranean resort, while moving Gazans to other countries.

Arab states, including key U.S. allies in the region, objected strongly to Trump's proposal and gave their support to an alternative plan drawn up by Egypt that would rebuild Gaza within five years, without displacing its population of 2.3 million. Trump first mentioned the idea during Netanyahu's visit to Washington in February, but insisted this month that “nobody is expelling any Palestinians”.

Netanyahu's claims of success in the strategy of forcing Hamas to negotiate a ceasefire while under attack has faced domestic criticism. Opponents say his government is not constructively engaged in talks to end the Gaza war and secure the release of the remaining Israeli hostages.

Hamas announced late on Saturday that it had agreed to a ceasefire proposal from mediators in Egypt and Qatar. Israel said it made a counter-offer in coordination with the U.S.

Sources told The National that Egyptian negotiators were proposing a 50-day humanitarian truce, with Hamas releasing at least five hostages, including a dual U.S.-Israel citizen, before the end of the first seven days.

Netanyahu emphasized that “military pressure is working” and “creating the conditions for releasing our hostages”, despite major domestic opposition to the strategy. Anti-government protests, some comprising tens of thousands of people, continue in Israel to call for the release of the hostages.

Netanyahu’s words fuel fears that a deal to stop the fighting in Gaza is far off, despite the humanitarian consequences of renewed Israeli attacks on the enclave. Israel has renewed its military operations in Gaza on March 18, shattering a ceasefire that took effect in January.

(Source: The National)