Iran and Egypt discuss situation in Gaza and the wider region

TEHRAN - During a phone conversation on Sunday night, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atti and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Aragchi exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and discussed regional developments, particularly the Israeli war on Gaza.

Araghchi pointed to his diplomatic consultations over the past two weeks with various countries in the region and outside, stressing the need for coordinated efforts among regional countries to stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza and to prevent the regime’s aggression against Lebanon and Syria.

Iran’s chief diplomat said Israeli moves have put peace in the region and the world in serious jeopardy.

Iran’s foreign minister also demanded a halt to U.S. aggression in Yemen.

For his part, the Egyptian foreign minister provided a report on his country's latest efforts to establish a new ceasefire in Gaza and insisted the importance of diplomatic efforts to prevent rising insecurity in the region.

Hamas says Israel’s Eid attacks show its ‘denial of moral values’

A statement on Telegram from the Palestinian Hamas group says the Israeli army has continued its bombardment of Gaza throughout the day, without any regard for the sanctity of Eid al-Fitr.

“The terrorist attacks on the first day of Eid al-Fitr resulted in the deaths of dozens of martyrs, including children in their Eid clothes,” it said.

“The killing of children on Eid day inside their tents reveals the occupation’s fascism and its denial of any human or moral values,” the statement added.

Medical sources told Al Jazeera earlier that 64 people have been killed since dawn on Sunday in Israeli raids across Gaza.

‘Eid of Sadness’

Palestinians in the enclave had little to celebrate as they marked Eid al-Fitr with rapidly dwindling food supplies and no end in sight to the Israeli bombardment.

Many held prayers outside demolished mosques on the day marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, as at least 25 Palestinians were killed on Sunday, most of them women and children.

The Muslim festival is supposed to be a joyous occasion, when families gather for feasts and buy new clothes for children – but most of Gaza’s Palestinians are just trying to survive.